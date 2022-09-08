(WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine have ordered flags at all state office buildings to be flown at half-staff in memory of Queen Elizabeth II until sunset on the day of her interment.

The Queen died this afternoon, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years. Ascending to the throne in February 1952, she was the oldest and longest-reigning British monarch, surpassing the record previously held by her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria who reigned for 63 years and seven months.

The governors’ proclamations follow accordance with a proclamation from President Joe Biden. The full proclamation is available here. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff in the Queen’s honor.

In part, the proclamation from President Biden reads:

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example. She was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.” President Joe Biden.

Beshear says he encourages individuals, businesses and organizations to join in this tribute to Her Majesty.