Local groups mark World Suicide Prevention Day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) COVID-19 is also taking its toll on people’s mental health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention symptoms of anxiety and depression were up sharply across the board between March and June, compared with the same time the previous year.

Thursday marked World Suicide Prevention Day and advocates were out all across the state working to make sure people know help is available. Michelle Toman spent her day spreading a message of hope by going live on social media and encouraging others to share the love as well.

For her the cause of suicide prevention is personal.

“I initially became involved with this movement and the mission when I lost my younger brother Jamie to suicide in 1994,” Toman said.

She said the work she’s doing now is her way of making sure something good comes from an awful situation.

“We’ve been spreading big love and hope and a reminder to everyone that we’ve met on the streets and in stores and restaurants that their life matters,” Toman said. “We are reminding them we can do hard things. We are doing hard things with COVID and that we have survived 100% of our hardest days.”

The pandemic has made the work they are doing even more vital.

“We want to ensure people know suicide is not an inevitable response,” said Barri Faucett, director of Prevent Suicide WV. “There has also been some positive to COVID in that it has brought a new light to mental health awareness and accessibility regarding telehealth.”

She said if you see someone struggling one of the best things you can do is reach out.

“I think it is important to know that suicide isn’t about wanting to die it is about not knowing how to stay,” Faucett said. “So to reach out to those people you are concerned about or even to reach out to your strong friend because anyone can be at risk and everyone deserves us to reach out and see if they are ok.”

For resources on suicide prevention or where to turn if you need help click here and here.

