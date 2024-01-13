CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With colder temperatures and freezing conditions making a move across West Virginia, local hardware stores are gearing up for an influx of shoppers this weekend who are making sure their homes are ready to withstand the winter weather.

F.M. Pile Hardware Co. Inc. is just one of many local hardware stores that is prepared. They have been in business for 91 years and have dealt with their fair-share of winters.

On Saturday, they saw a pretty steady flow of business as Charleston-area residents went out shopping for insulation, heaters, plumbing appliances and other household items to keep the cold out and the heat in.

Ted Pile, a co-owner, said his family’s store is not selling many shovels or salt now, but customers are still stocking up.

“Stay inside as much as possible first, but if you’re trying to do things for the house, you certainly should make sure your heat is working and if you’ve got a problem, get ahold of somebody to help you out and keep the heat going. Avoid going out as much as possible,” Pile said.

Pile said they have been selling a multitude of plumbing products and that it’s crucial that people take care of their pipes so they don’t freeze over.

“Pipes being fixed, things like that, things doing with HVAC systems to keep the air going and warm. Any insulation. Insulation right now is one of our big things. Insulation for pipes, windows, doors, anything that will let air go through,” he said, commenting on their most-sold items.

“The colder, the more busy we are. When it gets extremely cold, last winter we had a spell of 0 degrees for several days, that’s bad for pipes, that’s bad for heating systems,” Pile said. “You find out how well or how bad your house is insulated when it gets that cold. The worse the weather, the more busy we are.”

Pile said his family’s hardware store also repairs heaters and kerosene heaters, and anyone who needs help staying warm can call their shop for all their repair needs.