Local healthcare worker gives update on being on NJ frontlines of COVID-19

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — In early April of 2020, we told you about Jordan Pinson, a healthcare worker answering the call to help areas of our country severely stricken by the coronavirus. As of April 27, 2020, Pinson has been working at a nursing facility in New Jersey for a week.

“We’ve had about 6 people pass away in the past week,” says Pinson, a Certified Nurse Aide. “There were 2 on my first night, so that was really eye-opening.”

With one week down and five to go, Pinson is still determined to help the most vulnerable at a nursing home in New Jersey. She says there are more than 50 cases of COVID-19 in her facility.

“There are more cases in my facility than in [my hometown of] Ironton,” she says.

Her new normal consists of wearing scrubs, a nylon gown, a paper gown, and a hazmat suit, along with gloves, masks, and goggles. But there’s one thing that really took her by surprise at this facility.

“The scary part is, [patients] can be asymptomatic and it still killed them,” Pinson says. “There’s still something happening and there’s so much more that we need to study about this.”

While Pinson says she’s able to deal with the struggles of the job, she says it’s hard to see patients struggle with no one by their side.

“It is very, very sad,” Pinson says. It’s heartbreaking for the families because they’re not able to come and see them, and I hate that more than anything.”

Pinson says she hopes people in the Tri-State start taking this disease more seriously. She adds that in New Jersey, people are not allowed to walk into stores without masks or gloves; something she says should be widely adopted back home, sooner rather than later.

