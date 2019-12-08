Local historic building getting a makover

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – A historic building is getting a makeover in Boyd County, and the owner hopes it brings new business to the area with it.

The historic GC Murphy Five & Dime Building in downtown Ashland is being renovated. The building and its 100-foot-long storefront were a driving force for business in the downtown area for about 75 years, but for the last few years, the building has been unused and vacant.

The new owner, Dr. E.B. Gevedon says, “This time of year at Christmas, as recently as 35 years ago, the streets of downtown Ashland, after school and on Saturdays would be packed with people.”

Dr. Gevedon says he hopes restoring the building will revitalize the downtown area and create new business. He plans to have the entire building up for lease by next February.

