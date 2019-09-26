Local identical twins complete second leg of long distance hiking “Triple Crown”

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Identical twins Landen and Garrett Napier recently completed hiking the Pacific Crest Trail, which extends from the Canadian border and winds through the Cascade Mountains of Washington and Oregon. The hike is one of the long distance hikes which make up what’s called the “Triple Crown.”

Last year, they did the first leg, the Appalachian Trail, which traverses the east coast of the U.S. The two brothers began hiking, they say, to see the county and meet people.

And during the course of all that, the twins changed their minds about what career paths they want to take.

Garrett always wanted to be a flight nurse and I wanted to be a travel nurse and after hiking the Pacific Crest Trail and being in the environment where its like “if we would need rescue who would be out here to help us. So we want to get in the field of search and rescue and explore those career options.” Landen Napier

The twins intend to complete the third and final leg of the “Triple Crown.” That is the Continental Divide trail that goes through the Rocky Mountains.

If they complete that, they will be the first set of identical twins to complete the “Triple Crown.”

