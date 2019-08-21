Local Kroger stores prepping for food drive

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Appalachians are known for their giving nature. On Wednesday, two dozen Kroger managers put all the love they have for their community in one very special box.

It was a packing party at the Fifth Avenue Kroger in Huntington where employees were putting together boxes of food to help families in need. Huntington native Andre Hairston is proud to be giving back to the community he was raised in.

“To be doing this, and all this is going to the community,” Hairston said. “It really is exciting to be able to pay it back.”

It’s called the “Zero Hunger Zero Waste” program aimed at what Kroger calls a “fundamental absurdity in our food system,” where 40% of food produced in the U.S. is thrown away, yet one in eight people are hungry.

District Manager Wendi Adams says she understands the importance of what they are doing.

“We give back to the communities we live in,” Adams said. “I’m a Marshall graduate; I grew up in Hurricane, West Virginia, and I know people who are in need.”

Each box has enough ingredients to make 10 complete, nutritious meals.

“Those individuals coming into our stores, they really perk up because they know they have an avenue to go and feed their family,” Adams said. “Also, we have so many customers that want to come in and help the community, as well.”

“It’s something we take pride in doing,” Hairston said. “So, being able to do something like this, it’s been very rewarding and hectic for sure.”

With all the Kroger stores in the Mid-Atlantic region participating, they will end up with about 11,000 boxes which customers can buy for $7.99 starting October 1, 2019. Each box purchased goes to a local food bank.

For more information, you can visit Kroger’s website.