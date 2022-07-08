CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Several law enforcement agencies have found it difficult to attract people to their ranks.

One of the agencies currently looking for new employees is the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Mike Rutherford said recruitment is an issue all across the country.

The Sheriff’s Office will be testing on Aug. 13 for the position of Probationary Deputy Sheriff. They are looking for three deputies total.

Rutherford said that these days, fewer people apply for those available positions. They’ve recently started offering $5,000 hiring bonuses for certified officers.

The Sheriff said there are several factors making it more difficult to recruit. Among them is the uptick in violence toward law enforcement.

“It is something that no matter what you do, you are going to have those hazards,” he said. “We do have a tough job but it is one that anybody interested in that kind of work, it will be very fulfilling to them because you get to help a lot of people.”

People hoping to get one of those deputy positions need to apply no later than Aug. 5. More information can be found here.