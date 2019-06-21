Local little league’s field of dreams become nightmare due to thefts

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) – A local little league is out more than a thousand dollars worth of equipment after its storage facility was broken into for the second time in as many weeks

The Dunbar Little League program, home of dozens of little leaguers, has been around for more than sixty-five years and is a favorite within the community. But a recent string of thefts in the neighborhood have targeted the program, and now league officials have been forced to start all over again.

“When they come up and give you a hug because they want to see coach everyday, you know you have done a good thing. And there is no feeling that can replace that,” remarks Blanks Wiley, president of the Dunbar Little League.

However, over the last two weeks, their field of dreams has become a nightmare.

“It really hurts my heart that someone would want to come in and steal from these kids that are all twelve years old and under,” remarks Wiley.

The first time, the thieves got away with more than five hundred dollars worth of snacks and goods used for their end of the year party, taken from the concession stand.

“The hustle, whether it’s through car washes, what we do in the concession stand here, hot dog sales… anything we can do to make money for these kids to give them a a better experience,” comments Wiley.

The next week, the thieves got away with more than one thousand dollars worth of equipment – equipment donated to the teams by Nike.

“We have the rest of the equipment – from bats, helmets and extra gloves for kids that don’t have it so that no kid is denied a chance to play the game of baseball and now someone is taking that away,” states Wiley.

Wiley says he’s not worried about the equipment – it can be replaced, but he’s more concerned about stolen opportunities.

“We’re gonna have to rebuild…. and we will rebuild. to keep it going for all of these kids.”