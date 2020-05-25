Community welcomes local liver transplant survivor back home

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – One Kanawha County man had a special homecoming this weekend after conquering his life-long battle with liver disease, a story 13 News first brought you in April.

62-year-old Jimmy Staats underwent a liver transplant surgery in Pittsburgh April 26, and Saturday, May 23, he was released from the hospital to continue his recovery at home.

One month ago family, friends and community members held a small drive-by parade to show support and wish Jimmy luck before he underwent a liver transplant. The surgery was a success, and this weekend, the community welcomed him back home.

“I feel great. Glad to be home for once!” Jimmy says.

He says the hardest part of this journey was the coronavirus keeping him from seeing loved ones as he recovered.

“I felt alone for a while, the first week or two,” Jimmy says.

“Somehow he learned how to Facetime and had never done it before and he would Facetime me all the time,” says Jimmy’s wife.

Jimmy received his new liver from a living donor who donated half of their liver to save his life. His new liver will take six to eight weeks to grow fully, and he must have bloodwork done once a week in Pittsburgh.

The main dish Jimmy asked for on his homecoming day was meatloaf and cake, and he got both!

Here at 13 News, we are thankful Jimmy has had a successful recovery and wish him good health in the future!

