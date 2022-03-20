CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Marine from our region was among the four who died in a training mission on Friday in Bodo Norway, a press release from the Marines says.

Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky was training with the Marines in support of Exercise Cold Response 2022.

He was 24 years old.

Cpl. Moore joined the Marine Corps on August 20, 2018 and had several decorations including the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Three other men died in the crash: Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio, Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass..

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Marines were assigned to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron based in North Carolina.

