Local musician’s talent to be heard on the national stage

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) – One Kanawha County student is being recognized for her musical talent on the national stage.

“I think I liked how it sounded, it was pretty,” says Hannah Tackett, violinist at Capital High School in Charleston.

Hannah began mastering the difficult instrument from the start – playing her first violin at the age of seven.

“I was in second grade and my dad decided that it was time for me to start on an instrument.”

Ten years later and Hannah’s fingers masterfully and gracefully move along the neck as she lets herself go.

“It’s just a great outlet to get your mind off of the stress of the real world and it helps with critical thinking skills and creativity.”

Her talent and passion are now leading to national recognition for her musical gift. She has been invited to play with the National Association for Music Education’s All-National Symphony Orchestra.

“Honestly, I’m most excited about making music with a bunch of other students my age and getting to know a bunch of people who enjoy music and playing.”

Hannah is one of about thirty other young musicians honored to play in Orlando, Florida this fall.

“That’s the tip of the iceberg – where the success, the awards, the accolades are coming, but underneath is all the hours of blood, sweat, and tears – preparation – and time management,” remarks Hannah’s private instructor, Ian Jessee.

She will soon be under the wings of the top conductors in the country. Hannah will leave for Orlando in November!

Best of luck Hannah!