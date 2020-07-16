Local organization honored for its work with foster kids

ONA, WV (WOWK) — Pressley Ridge, a leading social impact organization serving children and families with complex needs, is being recognized for it’s Treatment Foster Care Pre-Service Training Curriculum.

The curriculum recently received designation as evidence-based through the California Evidence-Based Clearinghouse for Child Welfare.

“Our foster parent training has been deemed evidence-based,” said Angie Hamilton Thomas, an Executive Director with Pressley Ridge. “We are the only foster parent organization in the nation that has this status for our treatment parent training which is absolutely phenomenal. We are very excited about this.”

Pressley Ridge has been helping families and children for nearly 200 years. But Hamilton Thomas explained that the work they are doing is more important now, than ever before as the need for foster parents does not stop because of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Any crisis opens the door for opportunity,” she added.

As of the beginning of 2020, there were nearly 7,000 children in the foster system in West Virginia alone.

“If I have a bed open and that child needs a bed, I will take that child,” foster parent Tina Browne said.

Browne used to work for a placement agency before becoming a foster parent herself. In the last few months amidst the COVID crisis, Browne has taken in not one, but two new children.

“We need people to understand that these children just need a home that is going to show them love and stability, so that when these kids lay their heads down on a pillow at night — they know they are safe,” Browne said.

“The rewards of it, really do outweigh because you can make a difference,” Hamilton-Thomas said. “You can make impact.”

