CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An upcoming heat wave will leave many Charleston residents working up a thirst, and one local organization will provide cold water to help people cool down.

Step by Step, an organization dedicated to helping Southern West Virginia communities, will operate a cooling station at Kanawha Dreamers Family Resource Center, 1401 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. The station will be open from Tuesday, June 14, to Friday, June 17, between 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Water and ice will be available. Hours may be extended based on need.