Local outdoor adventure resort is hosts “big” event on “small” river

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – In the tri-State, kayaking is growing in popularity, especially near rivers and lakes. On the Little Sandy River in Greenup, a local outdoor adventure resort is hosting a “Big” event on a “Small” river.

“Every year we do a charity paddle and this year we chose the Ashland Foundation for Children with Disabilities as our person that we were going to use and I was friends with Carly. We had helped her out with previous charity auction items.

So, we invited them to come out and advertise and we’ll be giving a large percentage of our sales today to that organization” says Kristen Mathews, owner of Dragonfly Outdoor Adventures.

“We had hope that we could get a couple of people out here. Especially this time of year right now, kayaking out here is beautiful, to begin with, but to hear it sells out and that people are this excited to support our charity is always a great feeling”, said Carly Carver, the founder/director of the Ashland Foundation for Children with Disabilities.

Kristen Matthews tells us, “Whenever I talked to Carly in the past, that was a need that wasn’t being met and she’s really passionate about it. It affects her personally and I just felt her story and I loved that what she was starting in the community was going to help so many.”

“I have a five-year-old son with autism and he really inspired me to begin the nonprofit. When he was first diagnosed he was only two and I had never even heard of autism. It’s such an amazing feeling to know that the community we live in wants to help make the most inclusive community possible”, Carly Carver said about her personal experience with her son.

“The kayaks will launch from our kayak launch and they’ll paddle forty-five minutes towards the Ohio River, which is a 2.3-mile paddle”, Kristen Matthews said.

“People just show up and they keep showing up and they keep expanding and everyone is just really excited to see how much we can do for these kids”, Carly Carver said after learning that the event was sold out.

A large percentage of the earnings from this event will go to the Ashland Foundation for Children with Disabilities to help create a more inclusive community.

To learn more about the outdoor adventure resort you can go to dragonflyoutdooradventure.com.