Local park dedicated to young girl who lost her battle to cancer

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston officially dedicated a park in memory of a young and courageous girl whose life ended too soon.

Dozens of people showed up to a playground on South Street in Charleston, to honor and remember Bailee Rose Dunlap, who lost her battle with cancer in 2018.

“It’s been a really hard year for so many. Its been a really difficult time for this family and this community for the past three years. We’re thrilled to be able to dedicate this park to Bailee Rose today,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

Bailee’s sister Emma Dunlap, shared emotional testimonies about Bailee at the park’s dedication.

“My life, and my siblings life was this playground. And there are so many memories that are shared here between me and my sister and that’s all I have left now that she’s gone,” said Emma.

Emma says that Bailee spent most of her childhood at this specific playground. “Whenever we were kids we would joke around like this being our playground and to see this happen is just not only funny for that reason but it’s just heartwarming.” Emma added.

Bailee’s family and her community just want her to be remebered for the strength she showed during her life.

The City of Charleston has dedicated the South Park playground in memory & honor of Bailee Rose Dunlap, who lost her battle to cancer in 2018.



Bailee spent so much of her childhood at this park. More tonight on @WOWK13News. pic.twitter.com/XyXd8ED3I5 — Erin Noon (@ENoonWOWK) May 11, 2021

“I would like for people to know how brave she was. And how courageous she was throughout her entire fight.” Emma Dunlap, Bailee’s sister

“So every child that enters this park is going to say her name. And get to know who she was. And that’s important. That’s what Charleston is all about, today is what Charleston is all about.” Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.