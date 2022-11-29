KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Rensford Baptist Church Pastor and Vietnam War veteran Dana Clay had thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from his Campbells Creek camp that he grew up on, Clay’s daughter, Heather Clay, tells 13 News.

List of equipment stolen (Photo Courtesy: Heather Clay)

According to security camera footage, a Kawasaki side-by-side and dozens of tools and equipment were stolen on Nov. 22 just before 7:30 p.m.

Heather Clay says the items stolen are worth around $18,000 and not all of them had insurance. She says many of the tools were antique and were going to be passed down through generations.

Clay says a police report has been filed with the West Virginia State Police.

The family of Dana Clay has put up a $2,000 reward to anyone who can help recover the stolen items.