CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Local pets can receive free vaccines on Thursday, thanks to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA), Fix Charleston, the City of Charleston, and national nonprofit Petco Love.

Free vaccines will be given from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at Sissonville High School (6100 Sissonville Drive).

The event will be a drive-thru style clinic. The KCHA asks people to stay in their vehicles and wait until their pet’s turn.

Petco Love will provide DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines for free. The City of Charleston will also give 75 free rabies vaccines and 50 free microchips to Charleston residents only. Free vaccines and microchips will be first come, first serve.

Additional vaccines, microchips and flea prevention will be available for purchase at a reduced rate.

The KCHA says pet vaccination is important to prevent pet exposure to contagious and deadly viruses as puppy and kitten season is active.

“We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets,” said Gabby Cochran, Clinic Manager of Fix Charleston.

The KCHA and Fix Charleston have vaccinated over 1,000 pets with this effort. For more information on this event or future vaccine clinics, visit the KCHA’s Facebook page.