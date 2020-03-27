Local pharmacies take extra steps to keep patients safe during pandemic

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — When you hear the terms ‘drive-thru’, ‘curbside pick-up’, or ‘delivery’, you typically think of fast food or restaurant chain options. But now you can include some pharmacies on that list.

The idea is to protect patients and employees and keep communities safe, so many pharmacies are starting “drive-thru only” programs.

The Boone Memorial Hospital Chief Development Officer, David Gresham says, “With social distancing regulations, we just thought it was appropriate for patients to not come in to pick up their prescriptions.”

Boone Memorial Pharmacy is also including a delivery service, a user-friendly app, and extended hours, but will no longer allow people into the actual pharmacy. But surprisingly, there hasn’t been a decrease in traffic, even with these changes.

Joey Wright who is a Pharmacist at Boone Memorial adds, “The volume hasn’t been reduced because people still need to get their medicine, so its kind of up to us to get it to them in a safe manner.”

Lynne Fruth who owns the Fruth Pharmacy Chain says her pharmacies are also participating. She says, “We quickly rolled out a curbside service, where our patients can call ahead and get products ran out to their car, so they really wouldn’t have to have contact with anyone.”

In addition, Fruth has many of her employees working from home. She adds that now, more than ever is a time where everyone needs to step up to keep everyone safe.