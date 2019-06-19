Local produce available at Huntington Farmer’s Market

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Local produce is starting to roll into the farmer’s market in Huntington.

While the farmer’s market has been open since the end of April, farmers are now starting to bring in more and more local produce grown right here in the Tri-State.

Among the products available are tomatoes, zucchini, cabbage, squash, green beans, potatoes, corn, wheat, cucumbers, cantaloupe, and even some home made pickles and jelly.

We spoke with locals today about the advantages of shopping at a farmer’s market compared to grocery store chains.

“We just don’t have a lot of local farmers or fresh markets, so, this is actually the first [farmer’s market] I’ve seen,” said Ashley Dawson, who adds she’ll be back to buy more produce locally than at supermarkets. “[I hope people] come out and support the local farmers!”>

The farmer’s market even had visitors from across the bridge in Kentucky.

“Growing up, we always ate out of a garden, and we don’t have one, so [we] like to get what we can when we can,” said Dana Brown of Kentucky.

The farmer’s market is open from 7 AM until 2 PM on Wednesdays and from 9 AM until 1 PM on Saturdays.