Local professors build online interactive map to track COVID-19 in Mountain State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Marshall University’s campus is closed for the rest of the semester.

But, geography professors Dr. Larry Evans and Dr. James Leonard have kept busy with online classes and using school resources to track the coronavirus in West Virginia.

“So we’re communicating anyway and he has always been a go-getter, always doing things when I worked for him at DEP, but he always tried to put the most information in front of the public he could possibly do, so it was his idea and he’s like, ‘Hey we can do this for West Virginia’ and I said I could do that.”

The two were inspired by the Johns Hopkins’ coronavirus map and decided to launch one that was similar using GIS mapping software. Every time the DHHR releases new COVID-19 data, Professor Leonard plugs that into the software to generate an updated map for West Virginians only.

“If you’re a West Virginian, the number of cases in Europe may not interest you, but if something’s in your backyard, ‘Oh there’s Jackson County, there’s been a death in a nursing home’, and you can click and see where the nursing homes are.”

It took the two professors one day to launch the dashboard, and it shows the total amount of cases across the state, how many cases and deaths per county and locations to hospitals, nursing homes, ems and pharmacies.

Now you can access this data dashboard on your computer and also your phone.

All you have to do is zoom into the state and you can select any county.

