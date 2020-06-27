Local raceway opening ‘fuels’ fans with excitement!

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Ladies and gentleman, start your engines!

Ona Speedway opened its race track to spectators tonight, and the action ‘revved’ fans all evening.

The 7/16 mile oval is the only asphalt track in West Virginia.

This year’s season was delayed because of the pandemic. Promoter, Thomas Mays said, “we’re about six weeks in already, we should have had six races completed, this should have been our sixth weekend.”

The facility was given the green light to reopen on Monday, June 22, 2020 and reopened this weekend operating at half-capacity.

“We seat 2,000 on our grandstand side, so we’re allowed to seat 1,000. We only got 300 here tonight, so we’re not going to run out of seating if people want to come out,” said Mays.

There will be more racing tomorrow night. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10.

Tickets at Ona Speedway are $15 for adults, $10 for kids aged 11 to 15 and FREE for the kiddos 10 and under.

