CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe V. Wade has left the nation divided.

“Heartbreaking” was how Margaret Pomponio, Executive Director of West Virginia Free, described the decision.

Others, such as Daniel Long, a pro-life supporter and Catholic from Charleston, was happy saying, “It’s a beautiful thing.”

With the federal ruling overturned, it is now up to the state to decide if abortion is legal or not.

“We have been expecting this decision, but no amount of preparation can really prepare you emotionally for the blow that we dealt with today in this country by losing a constitutional right,” said Pomponio.

With a 100-plus-year-old law possibly making abortion a felony in the state of West Virginia for patients and doctors, pro-choice advocates are left fearful.

“We are calling on the governor and the legislature to act quickly,” Pomponio said. “This is an urgent situation. They need to convene themselves and repeal this criminal code.”

Even with this 1800s law up for speculation, others are still feeling victorious.

“So many lives are going to be saved,” Long said. “Not everybody is happy about it, but we got to push that we’re pro-woman, pro-life.”

The final decision will be up to politicians who plan to meet and strategize next week, according to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.