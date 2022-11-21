CAMPELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK) – A local restaurant got to work today to help flood victims in the Mountain State.

BowlezBoyzBBQ hosted a fundraising event to help those in need after flooding in August hit parts of West Virginia. The restaurant posted its Facebook page that on Nov. 21, 2022, if customers mentioned “CCC” or “Cares,” the business would donate 10% of that sale to help flood victims.

The family-owned business says this fundraiser was one more way to get people back on their feet after the August floods.

“Everybody is having rough times right now,” says owner Danny Bowles said. “But if you can give a little bit to those who are less fortunate and pay that forward, that’s what we try to do.”