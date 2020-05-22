Local restaurant shares precautionary measures taken for indoor dining

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tonight was the first night West Virginia restaurants could open for in-person dining with some restrictions.

Soho’s located in Capitol Market reopened its doors and is following the guidelines to keep customers and employees safe.

Some of the restrictions being applied as requiring employees to wear masks and gloves, all tables must be kept six feet apart from each other, no more than six people in a party, and restaurant capacity must be kept at 50 percent.

Soho’s Owner, Tracy Abdala said, “I think we’re just going to have to… I think the new normal is being adaptable, you’re going to have to adapt no matter what happens and that’s what we’ve done up until this point, that’s what we’ll continue to do, but we sure hope it gets back to the regular normal.”

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.