Local schools face challenges staying in-person during COVID spikes

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Teachers and students are excited to back to in-person learning, however, COVID has not made it easy for them to stay in the classroom.

“Our kids are ready to be here, they don’t want to be at home right now,” said Fairview Independent Schools Superintendent, Jackie Risden-Smith. “We don’t want to be implementing the non-traditional instruction this early in the school year, so it has been a challenge.”

Fairview School District is one of many facing the challenges that come along with in-person learning during the pandemic.

The district says while 60% of their staff is vaccinated, last week many were quarantined or tested positive.

This caused a staffing shortage which forced them to switch to virtual learning for three days.

“Everyone wants normalcy back so badly, and so we are doing what we can with what we have to make the best of it and create those conditions to get right back there,” said Risden-Smith. “It’s been a challenge for everyone and continues to be a challenge that all of us want behind us.”

The district said they are taking every precaution they can to keep kids in school, including mandatory masks, regular sanitizing and social distancing.

“We’re not going to give up,” said Risden-Smith. “We are going to keep fighting the fight and keep doing what’s best for our kids and finding a way to make it happen and get them here safely and in a healthy learning environment.”

Fairview isn’t the only district being impacted, Carter County Schools are also going virtual Monday through Thursday, along with many of other districts across the Bluegrass State.

