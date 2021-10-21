Local schools receive $40k grant for band programs

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Buffalo Middle School is one of five schools tooting their horns with joy as they received much-needed grant money to help further develop their band program.

“This allows me to have all the stuff that we need here to prepare for all the kids to be able to play, which is awesome,” said Buffalo Middle School Band Director, Evan White.

The Save the Music grants provide around $40,000 in musical instruments and program materials to each lucky school.

“Having instruments that operate as they are supposed to and having instruments of good quality,” said White. “The better quality an instrument is, the more successful a student will be on creating music and creating noise.”

The school said they plan to use this money to provide more opportunities for their students.

“It feels good because other kids get a chance to play that might not have been able to play because they can’t afford the instruments or something,” said 7th-grade band student, Savannah Davis.

Band students are eager to continue to learn and grow as they receive these new resources.

“I get to be with my friends and I get to see them progress, and I get to see myself progress as a student,” said 7th-grade band student, Sidney Davis.

White said music is a great creative outlet for students to experience.

“This is really the first time kids get to take ownership and practice mastering something,” said White. “The dedication that it takes to practice, I think it’s a really good creative outlet.”

