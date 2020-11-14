Local sheriff’s department aims for safer communities through satellite offices

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Department has come up with a new plan to make the communities they protect safer by improving response times and increasing residential accessibility.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department has installed two satellite offices in the communities of Man and Harts.

Officer Christopher Trent said, “it’ll be some place to where the deputies don’t have to be in the office doing paperwork – they can come here and do their paperwork but still be in the communities, still be visible in areas they may have not been seen before.”

Logan County is roughly 450 square miles with several communities nestled between the hills, like the Town of Man, spaced out over many miles creating unique challenges in policing efforts.

The satellites were first proposed in early spring and $60,000 was made available to make the idea become reality.

The satellite offices will serve many purposes for these areas, including tax collections, providing crime statements, meetings and filing crash or accident reports.

“That’ll be a great asset, that’ll be the only type of government building aside from the fire department over there. There are still sections of Harts that don’t have access to the internet. So that will be a huge help to them to be able to just drive down the road to the local post,” said Trent.

Electric and plumbing will soon be installed and the department hopes to be finished with the offices no later than this spring.

