Local small businesses are growing

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — New small businesses are beginning to open and attract more customers to the Cabell County town of Milton, West Virginia. Stores and restaurants like Performance RC Hobby and Mi Pueblito are opening in this quiet community.

“We opened in Milton the first of this month,” said Nichole Prinkey, Performance RC Hobby owner.

“Our business has been pretty great. With COVID going on, we still have done really well with our business,” said Alvaro Jr. Magaña and Adriana Lugo-Arellano, Mi Pueblito owners.

Some Milton small business owners chose this location for its convenience. Milton is between Hurricane and Huntington, an easy drive for potential customers.

“Better business, more repeat people, it’s a better location for us. They love the location a lot better. They think it’s a lot better suited for what we do,” said Prinkey.

These owners say Milton attracts both old and new attention because the charm of a quiet, small town can bring in local residents and tourists passing through the state. Some small business owners in Milton say they would not be open without the support of their loyal customers.

“We’re very thankful for all the customers who have still been loyal to us with the pandemic and all situations. We are very thankful they are still with us. We’re really thankful for all the support we’ve gotten,” said Magaña.

