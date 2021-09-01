Local small businesses awarded funding through grant program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin says 21 businesses have been awarded Small Business Investment Grants during the summer grant cycle.

These funds total $164,429.64 between the businesses, according to city officials.

“The City of Charleston continues to invest in small businesses in every corner of Charleston,” said Goodwin. “Small business is the backbone of our local economy, and it continues to be important to show business owners that they aren’t alone, especially in these trying times.”

The businesses awarded funding during this cycle include:

Appalachian Motorsport Co. ($10,000),

B.K.S. The Pa’Teo ($10,000),

Blackwell and Company ($2,999.99),

Books & Brews ($10,000),

Cinema VII Inc. ($10,000),

CPR Lifesaving ($2,230),

Dem 2 Brothers ($10,000),

Dupont Hotel ($2,609.56),

Nagy & Majestro ($2,210.09),

Ooh La Lucy ($5,000),

Quantum Sportswear ($10,000),

Riant Group ($9,880),

Spa Bliss ($10,000),

Steele Properties ($10,000),

Tempo Construction ($10,000),

The Grill ($10,000),

The Pitch KC ($10,000),

Tops Off Barbershop ($4,900),

Wild Graze ($10,000),

Yolanda Monroe ($4,600),

Zucca Rose Properties ($10,000)

These businesses were approved based on how their chosen projects would “enhance the image of Charleston either physically or socially, help maintain and increase current customer base or strengthen a small business’s sustainability.”

The city has already opened applications for another cycle of the grant funding. Eligible small businesses can find the application online here. The deadline to apply for the next round is 5 p.m. Sept. 30.