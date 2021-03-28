Local teen leads the way for in-person events

SCIOTOVILLE, OH (WOWK) — Sunday afternoon in Sciotoville, Ohio, a teen-led Easter egg hunt brought in a huge crowd.

Started by local teen Mia Caldwell, the large-scale in-person event was noted as being a “major success” by those in attendance. The event featured activities such as face painting, egg tosses, and, of course, an Easter egg hunt.

The event is one of the first big events in the area since the pandemic hit last year, forcing the cancellation of many egg hunts.



Kids hunt for Easter eggs in Sciotoville Sunday afternoon. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Everyone in attendance was required to social distance and wear a facemask.

Caldwell says after she was voted in as “Miss East,” she wanted to help bring her community together, especially after what happened last year.

It was one of my goals to bring everyone together and I thought an Easter egg hunt would be an amazing opportunity to bring the students, the little kids in our community, and the parents altogether to have some fun. Mia Caldwell, Miss East and event organizer

Caldwell is also hoping to put on more in-person events in the near future.

