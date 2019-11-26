Lawrence County teens fight for suicide prevention

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – Teen suicide has increased significantly within the last three years according to America’s Health Rankings. In Ohio, suicide is ranked as the second leading cause of death among youth. A local nonprofit organization is bringing together teens from surrounding high schools to help prevent this issue.

Right now we have presence in all of the schools in our county as well as some of the adjoining counties. The youth can do a lot more to help their peers more than we can. We can say that this is what you should do or these things are great, but ultimately we aren’t youth. Meagan Joseph

The non-profit organization, known as Impact Prevention, has recruited students from Lawrence County Schools to help spread their message.

If you look around, anywhere you look you see it. So, (this) eventually leads to people being bullied, people being depressed, anxiety which all leads, ultimately, hopefully it (doesn’t), but sometimes to people it leads to suicide. Just talk to them first of all and see how severe it is and also tell a very trusted adult you have. Like, ‘I have a really good friend whose just going through a rough time.’ Mykel Delong

Dealing with someone who may be struggling with mental illness may seem strange at first, but once you make the first contact the impacts can go into effect.

It’s really important to talk about this. Don’t let this be something that ‘ Oh, well, we’re not going to tell our neighbors or we’re not going to tell this person or I’m afraid to tell my parents.’ Michelle Price

Making the first connection and talking about the issue can be a key component in starting suicide prevention. From 2007 to 2018 the youth suicide rate has increased by over 60%. That percentage jumped by 25% in just three years.

Mental illness is a very serious thing and it’s not something that’s just tied to one thing. Like, a lot of people talk about bullying and bullying might be something that kind of is the straw that breaks the horse’s back, but really, in the end, what we’re talking about is mental illness. Michelle Price

Impact Prevention’s goal is to provide resources to schools in the Lawrence County area as well as a few other surrounding schools. The Ohio Suicide Prevention Association also works to provide these resources to schools all across the state.

If you’re struggling with mental illness or have suicidal thoughts, you can visit the Ohio Suicide Prevention Association here or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.