Local teens give back to their community

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A group of local high schoolers came together to give back to their community.

“Imagine a community if you didn’t have people in it that didn’t give back,” said Kathy Mullarky Watson, Vice President of West Virginia Ray of Hope.

The high schoolers put their hard work into blessing boxes for the Huntington community.

“I think our whole community is in need,” said owner of Service Master, Julie Savage.

The West Virginia Ray of Hope Foundation partnered with Service Master to teach the young adults how to build and give back to the community.

“It’s good to just help out in the community,” said sophomore builder, Jackson Ahebwa. “You never know someone’s situation and it’s just always good to help out.”

The group is building two blessing boxes for the Southside community, one going outside Service Master and the other at Women’s Wellness.

“It’s important because we are instilling values in the children of what it means to start at a young age to engage in the community, to teach them core values,” said Watson.

The students participating said it feels good to put hard work into a project that will benefit their community.

“It’s a good thing, I’m glad we’re doing it,” said junior builder, Brianna Henderson. “It’s fun to do because you’re helping people.”

The group encourages community members to donate anything from canned foods, to baby items and hygiene products in their finished boxes.