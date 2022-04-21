CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Women in Charleston who are experiencing trauma now have a newly renovated place to go, The Healing House.

The Healing House is a holistic behavioral health program dedicated to serving and empowering women. They provide services like coaching, counseling, education and wrap-around services.

The Healing House has painted, redecorated, and installed a new roof.

“We understand that trauma impacts all the areas of a person’s life, and so we wanted to be able to offer all the services they need to heal and rebuild,” Nakia Austin, a founder of The Healing House said.

The Healing House will have a public grand opening on May 16.