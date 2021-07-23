Local Tri-State talent brings fun for the whole family

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend for the whole family, look no further than the Jewel City.

All weekend long the Huntington Area Regional Theatre Program will be performing a combination show at the Ritter Park Amphitheater, featuring two classics, ‘Cinderella’ and the ‘Wizard of Oz.’

“It’s a great way to spend the evening,” said artistic director, Tommy Smirl. “It’s a great thing for families. Pack up a picnic basket, bring your favorite beverages along with it and come and just sit back and enjoy the evening,”

The show provides a unique experience as it’s outdoors and it’s two one-hour shows back-to-back for the price of one.

“There’s no time to sit back and relax because with them being condensed,” said Smirl. “It’s just action, action, action, all the way through with all the favorite songs.”

The actors performing are from all across the Tri-State area and they say they are excited to finally be back on stage and entertain people of all ages.

This weekend will be the shows’ final weekend of performances. The gates open at 6:30 and the performance starts at 7:30. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online.

Saturdays show will include a special treat for young audience members who dress up as princesses, as they can walk the stage during intermission to participate in the theatre’s princess parade.