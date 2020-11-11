Local veterans host a car caravan to honor holiday

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — This Veterans Day, cities and towns across the Mountain State are honoring their veterans in unique ways.

The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter #949, hosted a car caravan today to honor those who served on the western side of the state.

The Veterans Day Caravan left from Ceredo, West Virginia, at 11:00 a.m. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel)

Spirits were high this morning, as all who have served were honored with a special kind of celebration.

“I’m getting emotional, tears in my eyes because it’s like, ‘yes, I served.’” Linda Stephens, Gulf War Veteran ’90-’91

Happy Veterans Day 🇺🇸🤩 Over here in Wayne and Cabell Counties, a local organization has figured out a way to honor the veterans of the area, while still staying safe. Details tonight and on https://t.co/1FmKyC8zvM! To all who served: Thank you. pic.twitter.com/lsdFrujxwZ — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) November 11, 2020

In the FoodFair parking lot in Ceredo, a socially-distanced car caravan of veterans and supporters lined up.

Ron Wroblewski, president of the Tri-State Chapter #949 of the Vietnam Veterans of America says they felt they had to find some way to honor local veterans.

Ron Wroblewski set flags on his car before the caravan got moving. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel)

“We said, ‘you know, we can’t let this important holiday go without recognition.’ So we came up with the idea of a caravan.” Ron Wroblewski, Vietnam Veteran, ’65-’66

Many were excited with the opportunity to honor—and be honored—on this special day.

“I am going to give them a salute, and I’m going to take pictures of it. Because they are deserving! Linda Stephens, Gulf War Veteran ’90-’91

Linda Smith (left), president of the VFW Auxiliary #9738, and Betty Nill (right), junior vice president of the same, attended the caravan to celebrate Veterans Day. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“I’m for my country. I love my country. Matter of fact, when I die, I wanna be buried in my uniform.” David Richard Whisman, Vietnam Veteran, ’68-’69

Veterans there say even though they can’t celebrate the way they have in years past due to the pandemic, they’re glad to at least have this caravan to honor this important day.

“I hope the caravan continues year after year.” Harry Diamond, Vietnam Veteran, ’66-’68

Linda Smith holds out a coin, one of many she handed out to veterans who attended the caravan. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“Wish we had it down at the arch, throw some candy out for the kids and stuff but, that virus—that coronavirus 19—that’s put a stop on that.” David Richard Whisman, Vietnam Veteran, ’68-’69

The procession took off from Ceredo at 11 a.m. to run eastward through Huntington, Barboursville, Ona, and ended in Milton.

A magnetic sticker on the side of Ron Wroblewski’s car reads: “Freedom isn’t free.” (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel)

The event gave all veterans recognition for their service and sacrifice.

Organizers say they were glad of the turnout at this socially-distanced event, and hope next year they can celebrate with the normal parade they usually do at the Memorial Arch in Huntington.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news