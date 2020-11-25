Local VFD cancels parade, but Santa still gets a firetruck ride

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Winfield Volunteer Fire Department has canceled its 2020 Christmas Light Parade and Breakfast with Santa, but one tradition will still continue.

The WVFD says they felt canceling the parade and breakfast events was best for the safety of the community and firefighters due to current COVID-19 restrictions in place. However, the WVFD says the annual tradition of bringing Santa around the fire district on a firetruck is still going forward as planned.

The fire department says the dates for Santa’s firetruck ride are set for Dec. 14 through Dec. 19. The finalized schedule will be posted soon, they said. The WVFD says there may be some changes concerning routes and updated guidelines to ensure safety.

They also say they hope to bring the parade and Breakfast with Santa back in 2021 “bigger and better than ever.”