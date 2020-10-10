Local volunteers get out the vote in regional jails

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Volunteers with the ACLU of West Virginia and West Virginia Family of Convicted People fanned out across the state to get out the vote within regional jails.

In the state of West Virginia, people who are in jail on a misdemeanor charge or awaiting trila for a felony charge may still cast their vote, but douing so have never been an easy process while behind bars.

ACLU-WV Voting Rights Project Manager, Dijon Stokes said, “under the law, people are granted the right to vote and we should be doing every effort to make sure that is expressed no matter where they are, especially in this instance.”

Volunteers visited all 10 regional jails to deliver and collect absentee ballots, then mail them addressed to the correct county clerk’s office.

More than 50 ballots were mailed from inmates at the South Central Regional Jail in South Charleston.

Volunteers believe one should not be excluded from the voting process solely based off of mistakes.

“If they’ve committed something that society has deemed to be wrong, who’s to say they should judged by the worst thing they’ve done in their life, because if we were judged the same way, where would we be,” said Stokes.

The ACLU-WV and West Virginia Family of Convicted People are also holding phone banks up until the 2020 elections to notify formally convicted felons that heir right to vote has been restored and they are eligible to participate.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.