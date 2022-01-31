Locals fans react to Cincinnati Bengals going to the Super Bowl

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The energy was high Sunday afternoon at Adelphia Sports Bar in Charleston, as the Cincinnati Bengals played the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

“Who Dey? Go Bengals,” said Shawn Pye, a Bengals fan.

Bengals fans watched the big game with much excitement, like father Shawn and his son from Hurricane, West Virginia.

“We haven’t been this far in the playoffs since 1988, so I was literally six years old the last time we came this far. It’s been like over 30 years, so I’m super pumped, super excited,” said Pye.

Pye is also a huge fan of the new Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

“Our future is definitely bright with Burrow as our quarterback. He is destroying everybody, he is crushing it. So yeah, we’re super excited,” said Pye.

And for new fans like Shawn’s son, this is a memorable moment.

“Who Dey?! I’m really excited because it’s been a really long time since they won. They’ll get to go to the Super Bowl,” said Shawn’s son.

This will be the third time the Bengals have ever gone to the Super Bowl.

“If they win I’ll buy everyone a round at this table!” said Pye.

This game was definitely a nail-biter for fans as both teams were tied in the fourth quarter, but the Bengals ended up taking home a win straight to the Super Bowl.