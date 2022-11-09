RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — The City of Ripley, West Virginia, is preparing for its Veterans Day parade and ceremony on Friday and is letting residents about a small change in location due to expected rain.

Friday’s parade will begin at 10 a.m. as usual. The ceremony that follows at 11 a.m. has been moved to the Alpine Theater, located at 210 Main St. in Ripley.

Starting at 9 a.m., students from Ripley Elementary School will be out to help carry posters.

On Facebook, The City of Ripley posted a statement hoping to give residents some hope about the weather on Friday. That statement is below: