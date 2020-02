CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - West Virginia has the highest percentage of transgender youth in the nation based on population. All of them will need competent and compassionate health care with trained providers. Fairness West Virginia is working to make that happen with the first phase of a new statewide transgender health initiative.

"We don't want to tell someone that, say lives in Paw Paw, West Virginia, that you got to drive all the way to Charleston, we want you to be able to find a doctor nearby," says Natasha Stone, the transgender visibility organizer for Fairness WV. This is the idea behind the first phase of Fairness West Virginia's comprehensive health guide for transgender people in the mountain state.