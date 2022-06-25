LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — The Logan community will have a candlelight vigil on Saturday to remember the Huey helicopter crash victims.

13 News Reporter Rachel Pellegrino spoke with a local at Freedom Fest who will attend the vigil.

“It means a whole lot because this community, when tragedy happens, we all come together,” said Melissa Bryant, a Logan County resident. “My little niece is going to be a part of this [memorial service], so it really means something.”

The vigil will be at 7:30 p.m on the main stage in front of the Logan County Courthouse.

