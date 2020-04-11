Logan County confirms death of 25-year-old due to COVID-19

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Logan County Health Department confirms a 25-year-old man has died from COVID-19 in the county.
He was at Logan Regional Medical Center and died Saturday morning. There are eight total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
