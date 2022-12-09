LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

They say that David Gray, of Bruno, was last seen on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m.

He is said to have been wearing jeans, black boots, and a grey hoodie. He could be driving a black Ford Fusion with a damaged windshield.

Gray is 5’7″ and weighs about 175 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair, and several tattoos.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Logan County Sheriff’s Department at 304-792-8590.