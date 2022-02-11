LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — As of right now, crews have a brush fire that broke out in Logan County last night, Feb. 10, 2022, completely contained, which means it shouldn’t spread any further. But people near Mitchell Heights and Pecks Mill are still wondering how it started in the first place.

“Nobody likes fire,” said Elizabeth Burgess, Pecks Mill resident.

Some Pecks Mill residents like Elizabeth Burgess say they’re lucky their house was not swept up by flames in Thursday night’s brush fire in Logan County.

“Yesterday, I went down the road and saw smoke. It is scary. Especially, if it comes down. I mean one year it was through the hills here behind us,” said Burgess.

Burgess says brush fires are common in West Virginia, but not at this time of year.

“It should be damp enough that stuff wouldn’t catch on fire,” said Burgess.

Residents and fire crews tell me this was an abnormal brush fire because it’s not brush fire season, and it’s been very wet outside lately. The West Virginia Division of Forestry says they’re investigating the cause of the fire.

“People in the hills on four-wheelers could drop a cigarette or maybe up in the hills burning a fire at night,” said Burgess.

Brush fire season does not start until the spring.

“Forestry is thinking that it could be something, but they’re further investigating to see. We just ask everybody if you do some burning make sure you get a good fire ring around your fire and take a water hose and wet around a good area there,” said Lieutenant Joey Wilson, Lake Volunteer Fire Department.