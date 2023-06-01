MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Logan County lawyer was arrested Tuesday for impersonation of law enforcement and driving under the influence, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

Deputies said Mark E. Hobbs, as well as Joanna Deloach, of Logan, were arrested.

There is a law office in Chapmanville called Mark Hobbs Law Office.

Hobbs was charged with DUI, possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to delivery controlled substance and impersonation of law enforcement, according to the MCSO. Deloach was charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to deliver controlled substance.