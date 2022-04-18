LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after threatening a woman and the arresting officer.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the Logan County Magistrate Court, Logan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in the Whitman area regarding a complaint of threatening on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Deputies say they met with the victim at the scene who claimed she and the suspect had gotten into a verbal argument because the suspect’s animal had allegedly fatally wounded her pet. The woman told deputies the suspect, identified as Marshall Tomblin, of Whitman, then allegedly raised a fist to the woman and threatened to “beat her brains in.”

The complaint states Tomblin then allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket, opened it and pointed it at the woman, and then allegedly said he was going to “gut her like a fish.”

Deputies say during their investigation, they found two knives on Tomblin, one of which matched the woman’s description of the knife he allegedly pointed at her.

Tomblin was arrested and taken to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department. According to the criminal complaint, during that time, Tomblin became “extremely irate” and allegedly threatened the deputy allegedly saying he “couldn’t wait” to see the deputy in public because he was “going to beat and mutilate” the deputy “to a bloody pulp” and then “do the same to” the deputy’s family.

Tomblin was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail to await arraignment. He faces charges of assault, brandishing a deadly weapon, and assault on a police officer.