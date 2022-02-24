LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Logan County man is facing multiple charges in connection to an reported complaint of child abuse.

According to a criminal complaint from the Logan County Magistrate Court, Darren Keith Robertson, of Logan, faces charges of Child Abuse – Creating Risk of Injury; Attempted – Malicious Wounding; Domestic Battery; and Domestic Assault.

The complaint states deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Logan Fire Department where the juvenile victim had gone to report the incident.

Deputies say the victim, along with a friend and the friend’s father, went to the victim’s home to get items for school. The complaint states the victim told deputies when he arrived at the home, Robertson allegedly “instantly became agitated and then became aggressive toward” the victim.

According to the complaint, the victim attempted to leave, but was allegedly grabbed by Robertson who allegedly began to choke him. Deputies say the victim said he was able to get free from Robertson, who allegedly grabbed a knife in an attempt to stab him.

Deputies say the victim told them he escaped, but Robertson allegedly chased him through the yard and over the fence. The complaint claims the victim attempted to get into a vehicle, but the defendant allegedly tried to pull him back out. The driver of the vehicle then drove off to get away from the defendant and went to the fire department to contact authorities, according to the complaint.

Authorities say the victim claimed the defendant was allegedly “severely intoxicated” at the time of the incident.