BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Logan County man is facing two felony charges after the Bridgeport Police Department says its officers attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

Chief Mark Rogers said the vehicle was stolen from the White Oaks area of Bridgeport on Thursday, and within two minutes of it being taken, officers spotted it at the intersection of Route 131 and Route 50 and tried to pull it over, but the driver continued west down Route 50, refusing to stop.

Rogers said the driver veered onto I-79 South at a high rate of speed, and officers deployed spike strips at the 102 mile marker, but the driver was able to avoid them. The driver attempted to overtake a vehicle at the 91 mile marker when he crashed, then got out of the vehicle and tried to run, Roger said.

Bridgeport officers and West Virginia State Troopers caught up to the driver and were able to arrest him without further incident, according to Rogers. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarksburg Police Department also assisted.

Lowell Edward Young, 29, of Chapmanville was charged with grand larceny and reckless indifference.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Young was not yet listed on the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority.