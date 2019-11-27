Logan County man charged with murdering wife

Kenneth Douglas Seay Jr. has been arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, Mirandi Seay.

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Department says Kenneth Douglas Seay Jr., of Chapmanville, West Virginia, has been arrested and charged with murdering his 38-year-old wife, Mirandi Seay. Deputies responded to Logan Regional Medical Center at approximately 2:30 p.m. on November 26, 2019, for a gunshot victim. Upon their arrival, Mirandi was pronounced dead.

Upon further investigation, deputies the victim’s husband, Kenneth, was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder. During the Deputies’ investigation, it was found that the murder had occurred at the home of the Mirandi and Kenneth. This is still an ongoing investigation.

