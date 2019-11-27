Logan County man charged with murdering wife

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Kenneth Douglas Seay Jr. has been arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, Mirandi Seay.

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Department says Kenneth Douglas Seay Jr., of Chapmanville, West Virginia, has been arrested and charged with murdering his 38-year-old wife, Mirandi Seay. Deputies responded to Logan Regional Medical Center at approximately 2:30 p.m. on November 26, 2019, for a gunshot victim. Upon their arrival, Mirandi was pronounced dead.

Upon further investigation, deputies the victim’s husband, Kenneth, was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder. During the Deputies’ investigation, it was found that the murder had occurred at the home of the Mirandi and Kenneth. This is still an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events